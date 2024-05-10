GSEB SSC Result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for Class 10 on 11 May 2024 at 8 am. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results for the Class 10 (SSC) Board exam on Saturday, i.e. 11 May 2024, at 8 am during a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website- gseb.org, so that students can check their results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the press conference, the board will reveal the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, district-wise performance and other important details. To discourage unhealthy competition among students, the GSEB has opted not to publish any merit lists.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Documents needed to check the results Students can check their results on the official GSEB website by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: SSC, HSC results likely today GSEB SSC Result 2024: Websites to check the results Students can check their results on the following websites:

Official website: gseb.org Other websites: indiaresults.com

examresults.net GSEB SSC Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results Go to the official website: gseb.org

Click on the “GSEB SSC Result 2024" activated link available on the home page

A new window will open; enter your login credentials like your roll number, DOB

Click on ‘submit’

The desired result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print the board result for future reference GSEB SSC Result 2024: Via SMS Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Type: SSCRollNumber

Send it to 56263

Your result will be displayed on your mobile screen

Take a screengrab and save it for future references GSEB SSC Result 2024: Via WhatsApp Students can also check their results by sending their roll number on WhatsApp number 6357300971.

Also Read | TN 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu 10th results OUT, 91.55% pass GSEB SSC Result 2024: Minimum passing marks Students need to score a minimum grade of ‘D’ (33%) to qualify in a subject. To be eligible for a secondary certificate, the student must obtain a minimum grade of ‘D’ in all subjects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | CBSE Board Results: Access code for Class 10, 12 DigiLocker accounts released GSEB SSC Result 2024: Re-evaluation Students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for GSEB SSC re-evaluation. The state will release the official registration dates for re-evaluation 15 days after the announcement of the GSEB SSC Result 2024.

Also Read | CBSE allows Class 10 basic Math students to opt for standard Math in Class 11 The GSEB conducted the class 10 board exam from March 11 to 22, 2024. Nearly 1.91 lakh students from Surat have participated in the Gujarat State Board exams.

In 2023, the GSHSEB recorded a pass percentage of 64.62%, which was 0.56% less than in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

