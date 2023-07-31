Guidelines on safe environment for women in higher education institutions in place: MoS Education, Subhas Sarkar1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Subhas Sarkar said that all such institutions have been mandated to have an internal complaint committee under the provision of Section 4 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013
New Delhi: The union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar, on Monday said that University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed the “guidelines on basic facilities and amenities for safe, secure environment for women in higher educational institutions".
