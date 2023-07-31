“In order to improve the safety of all women, including students and employees, and to provide a healthy and secure atmosphere for them on the campus in higher educational institutions, UGC has notified UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015, which being statutory in nature, are binding on universities and colleges," Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

