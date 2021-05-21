Gujarat govt cancels college exams amid COVID, evaluation based on merit

The state recorded 4,251 coronavirus positive cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,80,71 and the toll to 9,469, an official said on Friday. The discharge of 8,783 people increased the recovery count to 6,86,581, or 87.97 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 84,421 active cases, of which 692 are on ventilator support, he said.