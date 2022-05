The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is will soon be announcing, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, and Commerce result dates soon. Candidates are advised to keep track of GSEB board websites--gseb.org and gsebservice.com.

The Gujarat Board held Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022. As per the GSEB board rules, a student needs at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify for the exam. While students scoring Grade 'E1' and Grade 'E2' will have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

This month, on May 12, the GSEB Board released Gujarat HSC science results

GSEB SSC Class 10 result grading system:

A1 Grade: 90% marks and above

A Grade: 80-90% marks

B Grade: 70-80% marks

D Grade: Less than 40% marks

Last year the GSEB Board cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams due to Covid-19. All students were declared to pass. In 2020, 60.64% of students cleared the Class 10 SSC exam.