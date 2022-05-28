This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Gujarat Board held Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022.
As per the GSEB board rules, a student needs at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify for the exam
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is will soon be announcing, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, and Commerce result dates soon. Candidates are advised to keep track of GSEB board websites--gseb.org and gsebservice.com.
The Gujarat Board held Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022. As per the GSEB board rules, a student needs at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify for the exam. While students scoring Grade 'E1' and Grade 'E2' will have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.
