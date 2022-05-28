Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Gujarat GSHSEB board likely to announce Class 10 SSC, 12 HSC Arts, Commerce results soon

Gujarat GSHSEB board likely to announce Class 10 SSC, 12 HSC Arts, Commerce results soon

Gujarat HSC, SSC result sooon
1 min read . 08:00 AM ISTLivemint

  • The Gujarat Board held Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022. 
  • As per the GSEB board rules, a student needs at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify for the exam

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is will soon be announcing, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, and Commerce result dates soon. Candidates are advised to keep track of GSEB board websites--gseb.org and gsebservice.com.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is will soon be announcing, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, and Commerce result dates soon. Candidates are advised to keep track of GSEB board websites--gseb.org and gsebservice.com.

The Gujarat Board held Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022. As per the GSEB board rules, a student needs at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify for the exam. While students scoring Grade 'E1' and Grade 'E2' will have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

The Gujarat Board held Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022. As per the GSEB board rules, a student needs at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify for the exam. While students scoring Grade 'E1' and Grade 'E2' will have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This month, on May 12, the GSEB Board released Gujarat HSC science results

GSEB SSC Class 10 result grading system:

A1 Grade: 90% marks and above

A Grade: 80-90% marks

B Grade: 70-80% marks

D Grade: Less than 40% marks

Last year the GSEB Board cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams due to Covid-19. All students were declared to pass. In 2020, 60.64% of students cleared the Class 10 SSC exam. 