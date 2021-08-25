With the pandemic situation improving in Gujarat, the state government on Wednesday announced that schools for Classes 6 to 8 will reopen from September 2 with 50% capacity. The decision to resume offline classes was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a cabinet meeting today, informed Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

However, along with the offline classes, online classes will also continue. Around 32 lakh students are currently studying in Classes 6 to 8 in the state.

Last month, offline classes started for students of Classes 9 to 11 with 50% seating capacity.

"All the SOPs announced in July for Classes 9 to 11 will also apply for Classes 6 to 8. All students, teachers and staff need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. School managements need to keep sanitisers and hand wash in their premises," Chudasama said.

In the beginning of July, the state government had allowed reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions in the wake of a significant drop in new coronavirus cases.

Schools for specific classes have opened as the country continues to record a dip in COVID-19 cases after the ravaging second wave in April-May.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 14 on Tuesday to touch 8,25,330, while the day also saw 25 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 8,15,091. The toll remained unchanged at 10,079 as no death was reported on Tuesday.

At present, there are only 160 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)

