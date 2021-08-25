Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Gujarat: Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from 2 Sept. Check details

Gujarat: Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from 2 Sept. Check details

Premium
Around 32 lakh students are currently studying in Classes 6 to 8 in the state.
1 min read . 03:16 PM IST Livemint

  • Last month, offline classes started for students of Classes 9 to 11 with 50% seating capacity
  • In the beginning of July, the state government had allowed reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions

With the pandemic situation improving in Gujarat, the state government on Wednesday announced that schools for Classes 6 to 8 will reopen from September 2 with 50% capacity. The decision to resume offline classes was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a cabinet meeting today, informed Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

With the pandemic situation improving in Gujarat, the state government on Wednesday announced that schools for Classes 6 to 8 will reopen from September 2 with 50% capacity. The decision to resume offline classes was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a cabinet meeting today, informed Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

However, along with the offline classes, online classes will also continue.  Around 32 lakh students are currently studying in Classes 6 to 8 in the state. 

However, along with the offline classes, online classes will also continue.  Around 32 lakh students are currently studying in Classes 6 to 8 in the state. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Last month, offline classes started for students of Classes 9 to 11 with 50% seating capacity. 

 "All the SOPs announced in July for Classes 9 to 11 will also apply for Classes 6 to 8. All students, teachers and staff need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. School managements need to keep sanitisers and hand wash in their premises," Chudasama said. 

In the beginning of July, the state government had allowed reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions in the wake of a significant drop in new coronavirus cases. 

Schools for specific classes have opened as the country continues to record a dip in COVID-19 cases after the ravaging second wave in April-May.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 14 on Tuesday to touch 8,25,330, while the day also saw 25 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 8,15,091. The toll remained unchanged at 10,079 as no death was reported on Tuesday. 

At present, there are only 160 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!