Schools in Gujarat reopened for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11. (ANI)
Schools in Gujarat reopened for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11. (ANI)

Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 9 and 11 from next week

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 02:00 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Schools for classes 9 and 11 to start from February 1, following Covid-19 guidelines,' said Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
  • Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to CBSE will be held from May 4 to June 10

The Gujarat government announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 9th and 11th from 1 February, reports ANI.

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 to start from February 1, following Covid-19 guidelines," said Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The state government reopened schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11.

Gujarat reported 380 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,59,867, the state Health Department had said on Tuesday.

With two more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the toll in the state went up to 4,381, it said in a release. A total of 637 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,51,400, the department said, adding that there are 4,086 active cases.

Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced.


