GSEB or the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday announced the exam date for the Gujarat common entrance test (GUJCET) this year. The GUJCET 2021 will be held next month on 6 August from 10 am to 4 pm. All applicants can check the official schedule at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2021 examination will be conducted in offline mode. The online registration process for GUJCET 2021 had ended on 14 July. The application process was started last month on 23 June.

The shortlisted candidates will be admitted to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat.

The admit cards are expected to be released in the last week of this month.

This year, physics and chemistry question papers will be combined with 40 questions each carrying one mark each. The duration for this will be 2 hours. Maths and Biology question papers will be separate with 40 questions for each subject. Candidates will have to complete each paper within 60 minutes.

The question paper will be in three languages, so students can write the exam in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

For those applying for engineering, the question paper will have questions based on topics from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For pharmacy courses, the questions will be Physics, Chemistry and Biology. One mark will be allotted for every correct answer, 0.25 marks will get deducted for every wrong answer.

Last year, the exam was conducted from 22 to 24 August, in view of Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals. Nearly 1,25,781 candidates had applied for the examination in 2020.

