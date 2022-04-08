Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  GUJCET 2022 admit card released: Here's how to download

GUJCET 2022 admit card released: Here's how to download

This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.
1 min read . 08 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Candidates can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org by entering their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Candidates can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org by entering their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number.

Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Candidates can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org by entering their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number.

This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Here is how to do it: 

Step 1: Log in to the official website of GUJCET 2022 — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to admit card.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the GUJCET admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the GUJCET 2022 admit card for future reference.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!