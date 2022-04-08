GUJCET 2022 admit card released: Here's how to download

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Candidates can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org by entering their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number.
This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.
