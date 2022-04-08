GUJCET 2022 admit card released: Here's how to download

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Candidates can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org by entering their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

This year, the GUJCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

Here is how to do it: Step 1: Log in to the official website of GUJCET 2022 — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to admit card.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the GUJCET admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the GUJCET 2022 admit card for future reference.