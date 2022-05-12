Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  GUJCET 2022: Gujarat Common Entrance Exam result to be announced today. Details here

GUJCET 2022: Gujarat Common Entrance Exam result to be announced today. Details here

Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the GUJCET 2022 results today, May 12
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Livemint

  • The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 on gseb.org
  • Candidates can check the GUJCET result by visiting the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the GUJCET 2022 results today, May 12. Candidates can check the GUJCET result by visiting the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

GUJCET 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET--gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET link

Step 3: Enter your seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the GUJCET 2022 result

The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 on gseb.org. The GUJCET result was held on April 18 and a total of 1.13 lakh students appeared in both shifts-- morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode.

GUJCET 2022 was conducted for the following subjects--Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

GUJCET is a state-level Common entrance test for students aspiring to get admission into engineering, diploma, and pharmacy courses. The exam is conducted in three languages--Hindi, English, and Gujarati.