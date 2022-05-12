This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 on gseb.org
Candidates can check the GUJCET result by visiting the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the GUJCET 2022 results today, May 12. Candidates can check the GUJCET result by visiting the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will be announcing the GUJCET 2022 results today, May 12. Candidates can check the GUJCET result by visiting the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET--gseb.org
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 2: Click on the GUJCET link
Step 3: Enter your seat number
Step 4: Click on submit
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 5: Download the GUJCET 2022 result
The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on May 11 on gseb.org. The GUJCET result was held on April 18 and a total of 1.13 lakh students appeared in both shifts-- morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode.
GUJCET 2022 was conducted for the following subjects--Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
GUJCET is a state-level Common entrance test for students aspiring to get admission into engineering, diploma, and pharmacy courses. The exam is conducted in three languages--Hindi, English, and Gujarati.