The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 on 12 May, state cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani has confirmed.

“The GUJCET 2022 result will be published on 12/06/2022 at 10:00 am," Vaghani took to social media to say.

The GUJCET 2022 results will be uploaded on the official website of GSEB – gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Candidates will be able to check their results using their application number and other credentials.

Here is how to check the result:

Once the result is declared, visit official website of GSEB – gsebeservice.com.

Click on the Gujarat CET result link on the homepage.

Enter the application numbers or other required credentials.

View result and take a printout for future references.

The Gujarat Board had earlier released the GUJCET answer keys for all the subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. It had also given time to candidates till 30 April to raise any objections.

The results tomorrow are expected to be announced considering the grievances made in the answer keys.

GUJCET is a state-level exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) level degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses at participating institutions across Gujarat.

The exam was held as an offline pen-and-paper-based test on 18 April.

GSEB HSC Science results

The Gujarat Board will also announce the results of class 12 or HSC science stream results. The 12th commerce, arts and vocational stream result date and time have not been confirmed yet.

The class 12 board examination was held from 28 March to 12 April for science and other streams. Around 5 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams in the state this year.