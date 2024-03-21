The GUJCET 2024 exam for science stream will be conducted on March 31, 2024 at various exam centres across Gujarat

GUJCET 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar has released the GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 or admit card.

The GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Test) 2024 exam will be conducted for admission to the several degree/diploid courses that include engineering and pharmacy.

The hall ticket for the GUJCET can be downloaded by the appearing candidates from the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2024 exam for science stream will be conducted on March 31, 2024 at the various exam centres across Gujarat.

Earlier, the GUJCET 2024 exam was scheduled for April 2, but it was changed due to the CBSE class 12 final exam.

How to download the GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024

Here’s step by step process to download the GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 –

- Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

- Click on GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 link shown on the home page

- Enter the login details and click on submit button

- After submitting the details an admit card or hall ticket will be displayed

- Then download the hall ticket

Candidates are advised to take out the print of their hall tickets for the further purpose.

The registration process for the GUJCET 2024 was started on January 2 and ended on January 31, 2024.

According to the GUJCET exam pattern, the total duration of CET will be three hours. The candidates will get 60 minutes to answer 40 questions in each section. For each correct answer, they will get 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be cut for every incorrect answer.

The exam will be conducted in three different languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati.

For more details and updates related to the GUJCET 2024, candidates are also advised to check the official website of GSEB.

