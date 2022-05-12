Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  GUJCET Result 2022: GSEB Gujarat CET results, how to check, download

GUJCET Result 2022: GSEB Gujarat CET results, how to check, download

After the results are out, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses like Engineering at participating institutions of Gujarat will begin
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Livemint

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results today. The results will be declared on the official website gseb.org. Students can check it using their roll number and/or other details. The results will also be available on gsebeservice.com. Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat Education Minister on 11 May confirmed the GUJCET result 2022 date and time.

GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The entrance exam was conducted on April 18.

After the results are out, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses like Engineering at participating institutions of Gujarat will begin

How to check GUJCET 2022 result:

Candidates should go to the official website, gseb.org.

On the homepage, the link to download GUJCET result will be displayed. Click on it.

Login with your roll number and/or other details.

Submit and view your score.

Download the result page.

The GSEB has released the final answer key of the exam. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2022 final answer key and calculate their probable score in the entrance exam