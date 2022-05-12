GUJCET Result 2022: GSEB Gujarat CET results, how to check, download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results today. The results will be declared on the official website gseb.org. Students can check it using their roll number and/or other details. The results will also be available on gsebeservice.com. Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat Education Minister on 11 May confirmed the GUJCET result 2022 date and time.

