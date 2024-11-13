Happy Children’s Day 2024: 20 WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to brighten every child’s day

  • Children’s Day is an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights such as education and social development.

Published13 Nov 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Children’s Day 2024:November 14, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, is celebrated as the Children’s Day every year.

Nehru was extremely fond of children and was lovingly called ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Children’s Day is an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights such as education and social development. This day offers a chance to appreciate the beauty of childhood and the powerful influence children have on our lives.

On every Children’s Day, schools organise several events, competitions, debates and sports activities to enable students to celebrate the occasion.

Here are some famous Children’s Day quotes to share with kids

- "The best way to predict your future is to create it." – Abraham Lincoln

- "The best way to make children good is to make them happy." – Oscar Wilde

- "Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future." – John F. Kennedy

- "Every child you encounter is a divine appointment." – Wess Stafford

- "You are the future of the world, and the world needs your light!"

- "Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven." – Henry Ward Beecher

- "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." – Dr Seuss

- "Your smile can light up the world, so keep shining, little one!"

- "Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression." – Haim Ginott

- "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." – C.S. Lewis

- "Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together make this world a beautiful garden."

- "Be curious, be brave, and always believe in yourself."

- "Children are the bridge to heaven. Let them dream and grow."

Here are some Children's Day wishes -

- Wishing you endless laughter, boundless dreams, and a world full of love and happiness. Happy Children's Day 2024

-On this special day, may you find happiness in every little thing and joy in every corner.

-May your heart remain as pure and joyful as it is today. Happy Children’s Day.

- May your innocence light up the world and bring joy to everyone around you. Happy Children’s Day.

- May your imagination always know no bounds and your heart be filled with kindness.

- May you always have the courage to chase your dreams and the wisdom to cherish every moment.

- May your dreams soar high and your heart stays young forever. Happy Children’s Day.

- Wishing you a life full of happiness, wonder, and endless curiosity.

- To the joy and innocence you bring, Happy Children’s Day to all the amazing kids out there.

- May you grow up to be strong, kind, and compassionate. Happy Children’s Day.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:54 PM IST
