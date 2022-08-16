Harvard Business School making tuition free for more MBAs based on financial need
About 10% of HBS class expected to get need-based funding that covers $76,000 a year in tuition, fees
Harvard Business School is rolling out a new need-based scholarship program that will cover the cost of full tuition and fees for roughly 10% of its M.B.A. candidates.
School officials say the scholarships for the lowest-income students admitted to HBS are worth nearly $76,000 a year. Students will still be responsible for roughly $35,000 a year in living costs in the Boston area. This fall, about 200 HBS students in their first and second years of the M.B.A. program will receive full scholarships.
Such a move is rare for several reasons, M.B.A. admissions consultants said. Merit-based aid, which many other highly ranked M.B.A. programs grant based on students’ test scores, grades and backgrounds, is more common than financial-need-based funding.
Previously, HBS gave full, need-based scholarships to about 2% of its students. Some others got part of their tuition covered based on financial need.
These types of scholarships that cover the entire cost of tuition and fees for the neediest of students is highly unusual, said Linda Abraham, founder and chief executive of Accepted, a consulting company that works with M.B.A. applicants. Many M.B.A. candidates at highly ranked schools pay by cobbling together loans and grants that cover part of their costs.
Harvard Business School has a sticker price of more than $225,000 once living costs are added. This means some prospective students may have decided against applying for the traditional two-year degree program, even if they might have received scholarship money, said Chad Losee, managing director of HBS’s M.B.A. admissions and financial aid.
HBS officials say they will use a formula that considers students’ current income, assets, undergraduate debt and information about their socioeconomic background—including childhood ZIP Code, family wealth and homeownership—to determine who gets a full scholarship.
Roughly half of HBS students already receive some form of need-based funding, with those scholarships averaging $42,000 a year per student.
A few top M.B.A. programs offer some need-based scholarships, but they don’t typically cover full tuition.
At Columbia Business School, about half of students who apply for need-based scholarships receive them, a spokeswoman said. They range from $10,000 to $30,000; annual tuition is more than $67,000. Stanford University gives fellowships based on financial need, factoring in income and assets, with awards averaging at $42,000 a year, but the school wouldn’t say how many students receive full-tuition scholarships.
Foregoing two years of income in addition to paying tuition is a burden, said Insik Kim, a co-president of Harvard Business School’s club for first-generation and low-income students. M.B.A. costs pile up fast, starting before school with test prep and application fees, to living costs in expensive cities, he said.
But “tuition is definitely the number one priority in their consideration," he said.