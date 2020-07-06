Harvard plans to bring back 40% of students for fall term

Harvard University plans to bring 40% of undergraduates to campus, including freshmen who will live in single bedrooms and be tested for Covid-19 every three days during the semester. The term would begin on Sept. 2 and end before Thanksgiving, the Ivy League school said Monday in a statement. While tuition will remain the same, students receiving need-based financial aid who don’t return to campus will receive $5,000 each semester to support studying at home.

Dining services will be prepared to transition between “touchless food pick-up" and more traditional dining operations as the situation warrants, according to the statement from President Lawrence Bacow, Dean Claudine Gay and Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana. Library space will remain closed and no off-campus visitors will be allowed into student residences, which will include enrolled Harvard students who aren’t living on campus.“The recent upturn in Covid-19 cases in certain states illustrates the difficulty of making predictions, even well-informed ones, about the evolution of this virus," they wrote. “Given this uncertainty, we determined that our fall plan must enable us to bring back as many students as possible while providing sufficient margin to accommodate an escalation of the prevalence of Covid-19 in our area."

Deferral deadline

Sophomores and juniors would likely not return to campus this year, and if only one group could return in the early 2021 semester, priority will be given to seniors.

US colleges are determining how to proceed as it’s unclear how many students will want to enroll. New Jersey’s Rutgers University announced Monday that its campuses will offer mostly online courses with a limited number of in-person classes.

At Harvard, the deferral deadline for freshmen has been extended to July 24. For upperclassmen contemplating taking a leave of absence, the school is offering advisers to work with them.

A decision about winter and spring varsity and club sports will be made later this year, the school said.





