Harvard plans to bring back 40% of students for fall term

Dining services will be prepared to transition between “touchless food pick-up" and more traditional dining operations as the situation warrants, according to the statement from President Lawrence Bacow, Dean Claudine Gay and Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana. Library space will remain closed and no off-campus visitors will be allowed into student residences, which will include enrolled Harvard students who aren’t living on campus.“The recent upturn in Covid-19 cases in certain states illustrates the difficulty of making predictions, even well-informed ones, about the evolution of this virus," they wrote. “Given this uncertainty, we determined that our fall plan must enable us to bring back as many students as possible while providing sufficient margin to accommodate an escalation of the prevalence of Covid-19 in our area."