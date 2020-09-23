Harvard University’s undergraduate enrollment drops sharply this year

Harvard University’s undergraduate enrollment fell almost 20% from last year as the Covid-19 pandemic spurs some students to stay away.

The Ivy League school has 5,382 undergrads at Harvard College for the fall semester, compared with 6,716 as of Oct. 15, 2019, spokeswoman Rachael Dane said Tuesday. The freshman class is about 14% smaller, as more than 200 accepted students notified Harvard that they intend to begin in the next academic year instead of this one.

All instruction at Harvard College is remote for the 2020-2021 academic year. Freshmen and other students approved to be there based on academic needs are the only undergrads living on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus.

U.S. colleges and universities are trying to ensure the health and safety of students and employees amid the pandemic. Administrators have been concerned that fewer students would want to enroll this term, with mask wearing, virus testing and limited interactions for those colleges that have in-person classes. Many schools are going all or mostly virtual, while others have sent students home after coronavirus outbreaks.

