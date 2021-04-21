Schools in Haryana have been directed for an early summer vacation as covid cases spike in the state. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today announced that all schools in the state would begin their summer vacations from tomorrow – April 22, 2021. Schools would close for summer vacations from April 22 to May 31, 2021.

"Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from 22 April to 31 May. Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance. #haryanaeducation," the minister said.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to class 8, but later they were shut for all classes in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

However, teachers had been attending schools to prepare examination results.

"Teachers have been regularly coming to schools. Along with the safety of the children, safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer vacations have been declared in advance," the minister further said.





