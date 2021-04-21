Haryana announces summer vacation for schools

Haryana announces summer vacation for schools1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Schools would close for summer vacations from April 22 to May 31, 2021.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Schools would close for summer vacations from April 22 to May 31, 2021.
Schools in Haryana have been directed for an early summer vacation as covid cases spike in the state. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today announced that all schools in the state would begin their summer vacations from tomorrow – April 22, 2021. Schools would close for summer vacations from April 22 to May 31, 2021.
Schools in Haryana have been directed for an early summer vacation as covid cases spike in the state. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today announced that all schools in the state would begin their summer vacations from tomorrow – April 22, 2021. Schools would close for summer vacations from April 22 to May 31, 2021.
"Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from 22 April to 31 May. Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance. #haryanaeducation," the minister said.
"Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from 22 April to 31 May. Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance. #haryanaeducation," the minister said.
Earlier this month, the state government had decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to class 8, but later they were shut for all classes in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
However, teachers had been attending schools to prepare examination results.
"Teachers have been regularly coming to schools. Along with the safety of the children, safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer vacations have been declared in advance," the minister further said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.