Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is likely to release the results of the Class 10th and Class 12th Board exams soon. Once released, students can check and download their results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Currently, no official announcement has been made regarding the scheduled results date. However, media reports have stated that results will be declared next month as the BSEH is monitoring the answer sheet assessment process.

Students are advised to check the BSEH website regularly for any updates regarding the results.

Students who appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12th exams conducted by BSEH will need their roll numbers and admit cards to check their results.

The BSEH held the Class 10th exams from February 27 to March 26 and the Class 12th exams from February 27 to April 2 this year. As per the tradition, the BSEH will announce the names of the toppers of the board, besides other important details like overall passing percentage, girls’ and boys’ passing percentages and how many students appeared for the exam.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Here is how to check the results

Go to the official website of the BSEH: bseg.org.in.

Click on the activated link “Class 10th Final Result" or “Class 12th Final Result" on the home page

The link will direct you to a new login page

Enter your login credentials and click on “Submit"

Your BSEH Class 10th or Class 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Review your result

Download and take a print of your result for future reference

As per BSEH, a total of 5.8 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year, including 3.03 lakh students for secondary board exams and 2.21 lakh students for the senior secondary exams. In 2023, the overall passing percentage of Class 10 stood at 65.43%, with girls outperforming boys. However, the overall passing percentage of the Class 12th exam was 81.65% in 2023.

