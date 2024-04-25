Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: BSEH to announce Inter, Matric results soon at bseh.org.in. Here is how to check
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is likely to release the results of the Class 10th and Class 12th Board exams soon. Once released, students can check and download their results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Currently, no official announcement has been made regarding the scheduled results date. However, media reports have stated that results will be declared next month as the BSEH is monitoring the answer sheet assessment process.