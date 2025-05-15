Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to check result at bseh.org.in; details here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th results sometime this week in May 2025. While the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed yet, students can remain at ease.

Students are advised to keep their login details handy to access their results. The steps to check and download the results online are provided below.

Official websites to check Haryana Board 10th results: bseh.org.in.

bseh.org.in/all-results.

Steps to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: Go to the official HBSE website: bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link for "HBSE 10th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Your HBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Review your result and download the marksheet for future reference.

(This is a developing story)