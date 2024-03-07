As Haryana's Class 10 board examination commences, videos of rampant cheating at a school in the Nuh district were widely shared on several social media platforms. The video showed people climbing up the school walls to pass chits to help the students writing their exam.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Chandravati School in Tauru in Nuh district on Wednesday.

Haryana Board chairman has sought a report of the incident to decide if the exam needs to be nullified, said the district education officer Paramjeet Chahal.

“Action will be taken against any erring official if their role in helping students cheat in the exams is found. There are CCTV cameras on the premises and this would also be checked. The chairman will decide if the exam needs to be nullified and the centre sealed," DEO told Indian Express (IE).

Chahal said they have sought a police force ahead of the next exam. “The centre holds exams for Class 10 and today, an inspection was conducted at the centre after we were informed of the incident, but no exam was being held there," he added.

According to India Today, the incident occurred shortly after the exam began. It was also reported that the board examination paper has allegedly been leaked.

It is believed to have prompted the parents and relatives of the students to create a ruckus outside the board exam centre. They climbed the walls of the building to help their wards cheat.

The Congress did not miss its chance to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, on X, wrote: “Look at the spectacle of heating under BJP rule! This is the condition of board exams in Nuh, Haryana. With what mouth do the BJP people go around trumpeting?"

According to the IE report, the district collector had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) near exam centres in the Nuh district to deter unauthorised individuals from entering these examination centres. The photocopy shops near the exam centres have also been ordered to remain shut.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!