Haryana CET 2025: Check steps to download Group C provisional answer by HSSC at hssc.gov.in; details here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the provisional answer key for the CET 2025 exam, which was conducted on July 26 and 27. Candidates who appeared for the test can download the answer key from the official website: hssc.gov.in.

This provisional key will provide the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam and will help candidates estimate their probable scores.

If candidates find discrepancies or errors in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections through the official challenge window. Subject experts will review all objections, and if valid, corrections will be made. The final answer key will be released after the review process, and the CET 2025 results will be based on this final version.

How to Download the Haryana CET 2025 Answer Key Visit the official website: hssc.gov.in

Click on the link for CET 2025 Answer Key

Enter your login credentials

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the PDF for reference

Exam Details HSSC conducted the CET 2025 exam for Group C and Group D posts over two days — July 26 and 27. The examination was held in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM

Afternoon Shift: 3:15 PM to 5:00 PM