Haryana: Classes for standard 3-5 students to resume from 24 Feb

Haryana: Classes for standard 3-5 students to resume from 24 Feb1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 06:15 PM IST
- The state government also said that the classes will be held from 10 am to 1:30 pm every day
- The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing
After being closed for more than 10 months in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Haryana government on Monday announced that classes for students of standard 3-5 will resume from 24 Febraury.
The state government also said that the classes will be held from 10 am to 1:30 pm every day.
Earlier in January, the state government had order to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said.
The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing.
After remaining shut for six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.
However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.
Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 121 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,69,730, a health department bulletin said.
With no death taking place during the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stood at 3,042, according to the bulletin.
The fresh cases include 30 from Gurgaon and 20 from Kurukshetra districts.
The number of active cases in the state are 861, while as many as 2,65,827 people have recovered.
The recovery rate in the state is 98.55 percent, it stated
