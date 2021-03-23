Examination for classes 9 and 11 students will be conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm instead of the earlier scheduled time of 8.30 am to 11 am, said Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh.

According to an official statement, the exams for class 11 will start from 26 March and will go on till 23 April. Exams for class 11 will begin on 30 March and will continue till 17 April. A new or revised date sheet of these examinations has been uploaded on the board's website.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh said that all the candidates should ensure social distancing and wear masks at the examination centre as per the guidelines issued by the government. Candidates will have to bring with them a transparent hand sanitiser and their own bottle of drinking water.

Cases in Haryana

Meanwhile, Haryana reported three more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 3,101, while its infection tally rose to 2,80,693 with 865 new cases.

A fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Karnal and Gurgaon, according to health department bulletin.

The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87%.

In addition to this, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed on his Twitter handle that 2,48,312 people vaccinated in a single day in the state on Monday. "Monday and Tuesday of every week is observed as Mega Vaccination day in Haryana," he said.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via