Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Tuesday said it has extended the summer vacation for all schools in the state till June 30.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal, after a state Cabinet meeting, said, “All schools in the state will remain closed till June 30 as summer holidays have been extended."

Earlier, the Directorate of School Education in Haryana had last month extended the summer vacation till June 15 after taking the coronavirus situation into account. Teachers, however, were allowed to attend school work from June 1.

The state education minister said class 12 results would be out within a month. The results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and other parameters laid down by the Haryana Board of School Education, he further added.

The state government had earlier cancelled class 12 board exams due to the rising number of covid-19 cases in Haryana. The decision had come shortly after Modi government had cancelled class 12 CBSE board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

