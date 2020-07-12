Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that girl students in the state will be provided passports after they graduate from college. The entire process providing a passport to the female graduates would be completed in college, the CM added.

"The state government has decided that all girl students should get a passport from their institutions along with their graduation degree", announced the Haryana CM, according to news agency ANI, during a programme "Har Sar Helmet" organised on Saturday to provide learners' driving licenses and free helmets to about 100 students in Karnal.

CM Khattar launched 'Har Sar Helmet' (helmet for every head) campaign and distributed helmets to youths. The campaign was organized Dr Mangalsen Auditorium to distribute helmets and learning license to school youths, college students and ITI in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

During the inauguration, Khattar said, "Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 years with basic training on road safety and regulation. Wearing a helmet is important."

On this occasion, CM Khattar also distributed helmets to some of the students and added that "such a program is different from the political subject and it would have long term results."

He further stated that wearing a helmet could reduce the number of fatalities in accidents.

"Around 1,300 accidents take place in the country daily. A majority of the victims without helmet succumb to their injuries. Approximately 13 people die daily in accidents in Haryana," Khattar said.

"Studies show that if a person drives a vehicle wearing a helmet, there is an 80 per cent chance of survival in the accident," he aded.

With inputs from ANI

