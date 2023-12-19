comScore
Haryana govt makes reading Bhagavad Gita compulsory for students above class 6

 Livemint

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar emphasizes the importance of the Bhagavad Gita and praises PM Modi's alignment with the principles of 'Gita governance' at the International Gita Festival.

Haryana: Under the compulsory value education curriculum, students will gain lessons from the lives of Buddha, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sarojini Naidu, and Eklavya (ANI)

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana Government has mandated that all students above class-6 will have to learn the value education curriculum under the NEP 2020 which includes readings from the Bhagavad Gita. 

Financial Express reported that, under the compulsory value education curriculum, students will gain lessons from the lives of Buddha, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sarojini Naidu, and Eklavya. 

The FE report also mentioned that three free books will be sent to schools between 18 and 22 December, one for each of the following grade levels: classes 6 and 7, classes 9 and 10, and classes 11 and 12.

The FE report citing people familiar with the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in the mandatory value education syllabus said that the NEP 2020 committee opted to add teachings from the Bhagavad Gita because of its ‘potential to inspire and nurture moral character. Some believe that studying this sacred literature may teach them courage, simplicity, discipline, politeness, devotion, focus, hard work, and principles of success.’

Haryana government reorganised the curriculum for the state government schools to align with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director chaired a seven-person group that was formed to do this. 

On Sunday, at the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had said the Gita is not just a book or scripture, it is the "essence of life, Gita is universal and eternal". 

Khattar, while speaking on the occasion, also said that PM Modi is following the path of Lord Ram, while in his duties and actions, he is walking on the path of Lord Krishna.

CM Khattar was attending the programme with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. At the event, Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Chief Minister Khattar and described him as a "true follower" of the Gita. The vice president said that while Khattar's identity as a chief minister is endearing to the people, he is known for transparency, fairness and accountability.

At the event, Dhankhar emphasized the alignment of the Central government with the principles of "Gita governance".

He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to righteousness and duty, citing the importance of performing duties without attachment to the results, as advocated in the Gita.

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 04:46 PM IST
