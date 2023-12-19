Haryana govt makes reading Bhagavad Gita compulsory for students above class 6
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar emphasizes the importance of the Bhagavad Gita and praises PM Modi's alignment with the principles of 'Gita governance' at the International Gita Festival.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana Government has mandated that all students above class-6 will have to learn the value education curriculum under the NEP 2020 which includes readings from the Bhagavad Gita.
