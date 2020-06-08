Subscribe
Home >Education >news >Haryana school board Class 10 results deferred
The candidates opting for science stream in Class XI, however, will have to take the examination later.

Haryana school board Class 10 results deferred

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST IANS

  • Haryana Board of School Education has decided to postpone results which were to be announced today
  • The board said the results will now be declared only after holding the science examination

A day after announcing to declare the Class 10 examination result on Monday, the Haryana Board of School Education decided to defer its declaration indefinitely. The board said the results will now be declared only after holding the science examination, which was cancelled owing the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, a board spokesperson had said the results of 3,38,096 candidates, who appeared for the secondary examination, on June 8.

Out of 3,38,096 secondary students, 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls.

He had said the result would be declared on the basis of evaluation of four subjects by including the average marks of the fifth subject (science subject).

