The Haryana government on Wednesday decided that schools in the state will resume classes with 100% capacity from December 1, news agency ANI reported.

Due to the COVID situation in the state, the classes were conducted in staggered manner. The classes for 6 to 12 students were started in July, while classes 4 and 5 were reopened from 1 September. It opened for students of standard 1 to 3 from 20 September.

Haryana reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,71,463 on Tuesday, while no coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department's bulletin. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,051.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh government also announced to lift all COVID-induced curbs in the state, and said that schools and colleges would be allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

Air pollution: Schools, colleges in NCR to remain closed till further orders

Meanwhile, due to the deteriorating quality of air, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

Earlier, the Haryana government had ordered a shutdown of all schools in the state till 17 November amid peaking air pollution levels.

No improvement was witnessed in the air quality of the national capital on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category at 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10 am.

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, witnessed a drastic deterioration. The AQI in Noida dropped from the upper end of 'very poor' category to the upper end of the 'Severe' category at 479 today. The air quality in Gurugram has also deteriorated from yesterday, but remains in the 'Very Poor' category at 352, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

