Haryana schools to resume classes with 100% capacity from 1 Dec

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, witnessed a drastic deterioration. The AQI in Noida dropped from the upper end of 'very poor' category to the upper end of the 'Severe' category at 479 today. The air quality in Gurugram has also deteriorated from yesterday, but remains in the 'Very Poor' category at 352, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

