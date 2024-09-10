The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the exam schedule of the Haryana TET 2024. According to the notification, the registration process for the HTET 2024 will commence soon on the official website bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the exam schedule of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2024. According to the notification, the registration process for the HTET 2024 will commence soon on the official website bseh.org.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per schedule, the Haryana TET 2024 exam will be held on December 7 and 8 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Earlier on Monday, HBSE Board Chairman Dr VP Yadav said that theHaryana Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2024Level 3 exam will be conducted on December 7 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, while Level 2 and Level 1 exam will be heldon December 8 in two shifts. The Level 2 Exam will be held in the first half from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and Level 1 exam will be conducted in the second half from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana TET 2024: Step-by-step guide to register Go to the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

Click on the HTET 2024 registration link on the home-page

A new page will open, register yourself on the portal

Log in to your account with your registered credentials

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the registration fee

Enter the Submit button

Take a printout of the HTET 2024 Application form for future reference. HBSE chairman further said the Board will adopt the formula of QR code, alphanumeric, and more on the question papers.

Last year, as many as 2.29 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana TET exam at 408 examination centers across the state. Out of these, 47,700 appeared for the Level 1 (PRT) exam, 1.11 lakh for the Level 2 (TGT) exam, and 70,311 for the Level 3 (PGT) exam

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}