2 min read.Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 02:49 PM IST Edited By Sneha
Students of classes 1 to 3 will be allowed to attend schools only if they bring written permission from their parents.
Online classes will continue as well
The Haryana government has decided to resume offline classes for students of standard 1 to 3 from 20 September. However, the children will be allowed to attend school only if they possess written permission from their parents.
“We are going to open schools from classes 1 to 3 from 20 September. Children will be allowed to sit in the class only when they have written permission from their parents to come to school," said Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar on Thursday.