The Haryana government has decided to resume offline classes for students of standard 1 to 3 from 20 September. However, the children will be allowed to attend school only if they possess written permission from their parents.

“We are going to open schools from classes 1 to 3 from 20 September. Children will be allowed to sit in the class only when they have written permission from their parents to come to school," said Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar on Thursday.

The minister further informed that nearly 70% of all the teachers in the state have been vaccinated thus far.

The Haryana government has already reopened schools for classes 4 to 12. While classes 4 and 5 were reopened from 1 September, classes 6 to 12 were reopened in July.

As per guidelines issued last month, only one student is allowed to sit on a desk, and sharing of food or stationery items is prohibited.

A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students, and thermal scanning and hand sanitisation is to be done at the entrance.

Masks have to be worn, and provisions made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover

Covid situation in state

Haryana reported one Covid-19 related death and added 12 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the total case tally in the state to 7,70,688, a daily bulletin stated.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll increased to 9,808 after a fatality was reported from the Kaithal district.

Notably, Haryana had not recorded any Covid-related death for the last week.

Among the districts, eight cases were reported from the Gurugram district.

However, no fresh case was reported from 18 of the total 22 districts in the state.

The total active cases in the state were 105, while the overall recoveries were 7,60,545.

The recovery rate was 98.68%, the bulletin said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.