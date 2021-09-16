Haryana to reopen schools for classes 1 to 3 from 20 September. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Students of classes 1 to 3 will be allowed to attend schools only if they bring written permission from their parents.
Online classes will continue as well
The Haryana government has decided to resume offline classes for students of standard 1 to 3 from 20 September. However, the children will be allowed to attend school only if they possess written permission from their parents.
“We are going to open schools from classes 1 to 3 from 20 September. Children will be allowed to sit in the class only when they have written permission from their parents to come to school," said Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar on Thursday.
