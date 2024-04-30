HBSE 12th Result 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana on Tuesday. The results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams is out on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, BSEH officials shared details on pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage during a press conference.

The pass percentage of the HBSE 12th examination is 85.31%. For boys, the pass percentage of boys is 88.14%, for girls, it is 82.52 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check results: Visit the official website at bseh.org.

Click on the results tab.

Open the Class 12 result link.

Enter the credentials and log in.

Check your BSEH 12th result 2024.

Download and take a printout for further need. The Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2024 ran from February 27 to April 2, with a single shift each day. Exam timings varied between 12:30 pm to 3 pm and 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. On some days, it was conducted from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and on other days, it was held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 examinations was conducted at 1484 centres across the state. More than 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for Haryana Board Class 12 examination in the state.

