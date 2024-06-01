HBSE Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 schedule out. Check details

HBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) has released the timetable for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 at bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the supplementary board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from July 4 to July 11 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while supplementary board exams for Class 12 will take place on July 3 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates registered to appear for HBSE Supplementary Exams 2024 can check and download the date sheets of both supplementary examinations from the board’s website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

Also Read | DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University introduces single girl child quota According to the HBSE notification, students with special needs, such as hearing impairment, visual impairment, permanent physical impairments affecting extremities, and conditions like dysgraphia, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and dyscalculia, will get the assistance of an amanuensis and an additional 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.