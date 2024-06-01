HBSE Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 schedule out. Check details

HBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: The HBSE has released the timetable for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 at bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the supplementary exams for Class 10 will be conducted from July 4 to July 11 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Class 12 exams will take place on July 3

HBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) has released the timetable for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 at bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the supplementary board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from July 4 to July 11 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while supplementary board exams for Class 12 will take place on July 3 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates registered to appear for HBSE Supplementary Exams 2024 can check and download the date sheets of both supplementary examinations from the board’s website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

According to the HBSE notification, students with special needs, such as hearing impairment, visual impairment, permanent physical impairments affecting extremities, and conditions like dysgraphia, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and dyscalculia, will get the assistance of an amanuensis and an additional 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

HBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2024: Class 10th timetable July 4 (Thursday) 2 pm to 5 pm: English

July 5 (Friday) 2 pm to 5 pm: Hindi

July 6 (Saturday) 2 pm to 5 pm: Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)

July 8 (Monday) 2 pm to 5 pm: Social Science

July 9 (Tuesday) 2 pm to 5 pm: Science

July 10 (Wednesday) 2 pm to 5 pm: Punjabi/ Sanskrit/Urdu/Sanskrit Vyakaran (PARAMPARGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)/Sanskrit Vyakaran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL)/IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)/Home Science/Drawing/Agriculture/Computer Science/Animal Husbandry/Dance/Physical and Health Education/Retail/Security/Automobile/IT-ITES (NSQF)/Beauty and Wellness/Physical Education and Sports Agriculture Paddy Farming/Travel-Tourism and Hospitality/Apparel Fashion Design/Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services Patient Care Assistant Music (MHV)

July 11 (Thursday): 2 pm to 5 pm: IT and ITES/Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL)/Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) HBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2024: Class 12th timetable July 3 (Wednesday) 2 pm to 5 pm: English (Core/Elective)/Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core)/Sanskrit/Urdu/Accountancy/Business Studies/Public Administration/ Economics/History/Geography/Political Science/Psychology/Sociology/Physics/ Chemistry/Biology/Mathematics/Punjabi/Entrepreneurship

English (Core/Elective)/Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core)/Sanskrit/Urdu/Accountancy/Business Studies/Public Administration/ Economics/History/Geography/Political Science/Psychology/Sociology/Physics/ Chemistry/Biology/Mathematics/Punjabi/Entrepreneurship July 4 (Thursday) 2 pm to 4.30 pm: Computer Science/Philosophy/Physical Education/Home Science/Military Science/Fine Arts (All Options)/Music Hindustani (All Options)/Dance (All Options)/Agriculture/Bio-Technology Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/IT and ITES/Retail/Automobile/Patient Care Assistance/Physical Education and Sports/Beauty and Wellness/Agriculture/Paddy Farming/Travel Tourism and Hospitality/Media Entertainment-Animation/Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services/Apparel Fashion Design HBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2024: How to download the Time Table Go to the official website: bseh.org.in

Click on the BSEH class 10, 12 timetable link available on the homepage

The official HBSE Supplementary timetable 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Haryana Board released the HBSE Results 2024 Class 10, 12 in May. The overall pass percentage for HBSE Class 10 stood at 95.22%. For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.31%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

