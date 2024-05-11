Active Stocks
HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Haryana Board SSC results at bseh.org.in on May 15? Quick guide to check the scorecard

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the results of Class 10 Board Exam 2024 soon on bseh.org.in. As per media reports, the BSEH is likely to announce the SSC results on May 15, 2024 in the afternoon

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Students can check their results on the official website of BSEH by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth (DoB) and Captcha code.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the results of Class 10 Board Exam 2024 soon on bseh.org.in. As per media reports, the BSEH is likely to announce the Matric results on May 15, 2024 in the afternoon. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

As per reports, the BSEH has completed the evaluation process of the Class 10 answer sheets and is now busy compiling the results for the same.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Websites to check the results

bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of BSEH by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth (DoB) and Captcha code.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the Results

  • Go to the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in
  • Click on the ‘Results’ section
  • A new window will open; select - 'Result of Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination February/March-2024'
  • Select ‘Regular’ from the drop-box menu 
  • Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth and security captcha
  • Click on the 'Search' option
  • HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will reflect on your screen
  • Download and save your result
  • Take a printout for future references

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS 

  • Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
  • Type: RESULTHB10(space)ROLL NUMBER
  • Send it to 56263
  • Your result will be displayed on your mobile screen
  • Take a screengrab and save it for future references

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Minimum marks to be declared pass

Students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, and also overall, to be declared to pass the exam. Those students who are declared failed in the exam can appear in the supplementary exams. 

HBSE Class 10th exams were conducted between February 17 and March 26, 2024. It was conducted in ver a single shift in offline mode. 

