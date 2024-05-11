The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the results of Class 10 Board Exam 2024 soon on bseh.org.in. As per media reports, the BSEH is likely to announce the SSC results on May 15, 2024 in the afternoon

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the results of Class 10 Board Exam 2024 soon on bseh.org.in. As per media reports, the BSEH is likely to announce the Matric results on May 15, 2024 in the afternoon. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

As per reports, the BSEH has completed the evaluation process of the Class 10 answer sheets and is now busy compiling the results for the same.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Websites to check the results bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Documents needed to check the results Students can check their results on the official website of BSEH by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth (DoB) and Captcha code.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the Results Go to the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘Results’ section

A new window will open; select - 'Result of Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination February/March-2024'

Select ‘Regular’ from the drop-box menu

Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth and security captcha

Click on the 'Search' option

HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will reflect on your screen

Download and save your result

Take a printout for future references HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Via SMS Students can also check their results via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Type: RESULTHB10(space)ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

Your result will be displayed on your mobile screen

HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Minimum marks to be declared pass Students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, and also overall, to be declared to pass the exam. Those students who are declared failed in the exam can appear in the supplementary exams.

HBSE Class 10th exams were conducted between February 17 and March 26, 2024. It was conducted in ver a single shift in offline mode.

