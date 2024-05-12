BSE Haryana Board Result 2024: Haryana Board Class 10th results have been declared on Sunday. Students can check their scores on official website

HBSE Haryana Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday released the Class 10th results. Students can check their results on the official website of the board at bseh.org after the result link is activated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HBSE Class 10th Result 2024: How to check the result? Students can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEH, ie bseh.org.in. Here are the below-mentioned steps to check the result.

-Visit the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in

-Choose the ‘results’ section.

-After selecting the option, a new window will open, where candidates are required to check 'Result of Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination February/March-2024'.

-Choose 'Regular' from the drop-box menu.

-Later, enter details like roll number, date of birth and security captcha and press enter.

-Check the result and download.

-Take out the printout for future reference.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Website down! How to check results via SMS Soon after the announcement of the result, there were reports of glitches while visiting the official website of the Haryana Board. In such cases, students can check their results via SMS, following the below-mentioned steps.

-Open the SMS app

-Type: RESULTHB10(space)ROLL NUMBER

-Send the message with your roll number to 56263.

-After sending the message, the result will display on your mobile screen.

-Students can take a screenshot for future reference.

HBSE Class 10th result 2024: Pass percentage and student performance The pass percentage for government schools stood at 93.19% this year, whereas the percentage for private schools was 97.80%. In the Haryana Board Class 10th exams held in 2024, girls outperformed boys. A total of 1,32,119 girls out of 1,32,119 girls cleared the exam. Whereas, 1,49,547 girls out of 1,40,896 boys cleared the exam.

HBSE Class 10th result 2024: Minimum marks to clear the exam Students are required to attain a minimum mark of 33% in each subject to clear the Class 10th examination. Students who are unable to achieve the minimum marks in some subjects can appear in the supplementary examinations.

