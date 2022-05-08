Heatwave: Delhi-NCR schools revising timings, restricting outdoor activities

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Concerned about the health of children due to intense heatwave across the country, the schools in Delhi-NCR reason are not only restricting timings, outdoor activities and stocking ORS and glucose sachets, and but also motivating children to stay hydrated
Concerned about the health of children due to intense heatwave across the country, the schools in Delhi-NCR reason are not only restricting timings, outdoor activities and stocking ORS and glucose sachets, and but also motivating children to stay hydrated.
Earlier, the parents here have urged the Delhi government to either revise the school timings or advance the summer holidays. Though several schools had announced reduction in outdoor activities, parents claimed that the school timings are not feasible for students to step out in this extreme heat.
The Haryana government had on last Monday announced that due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, the timings of all schools -- government and private --will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4. However, no such measures were announced in Delhi.
A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in the national capital rising to 46 degrees Celsius. Delhi also recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier this week said a fresh spell of heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8.
The Centre also had last week urged states and Union Territories to review their health facility preparedness for the availability of adequate quantities of medicines and equipment while ensuring sufficient drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
The Centre has also advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon, and avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with a large amount of sugar, stating these may lead to loss of more body fluid or cause stomach cramps.
The Centre has also advised people to avoid high protein food and stale food and not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.