Hero Vired partners MIT to offer emerging technology courses

NEW DELHI: Munjal family-led Hero Group’s ed-tech venture Hero Vired Tuesday joined hands with MIT Open learning, the digital arm of the famed MIT, to offer courses in emerging and future technologies.

Hero Vired said it was integrating MITx and MITx MicroMasters®️ programmes into larger specialised programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) , machine leaning (ML), data science, finance and financial technologies, and game design to provide quality learning and up-skilling experience to Indian learned.

MIT Open Learning is the digital education arm of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“Hero’s decades of research and understanding of the Indian education and job landscape, combined with MIT’s advanced expertise in science and technology, is poised to bring…specialised programmes to Indian job seekers," Hero Vired said.

Programmes and other initiatives under this multi-faceted relationship are designed to provide knowledge and skills that are relevant for emerging job profiles and are highly desired by the industry, it explained.

“At Hero Vired we are …particularly excited about integrating the MITx MicroMasters® programs into our PG Certificate Programs, as HeroVired students who complete an MITx MicroMasters program will be able to apply to Master’s programs at universities around the world that offer an accelerated path to degree completion to admitted MicroMasters credential holders," said Akshay Munjal, founder and chief executive of Hero Vired.

“We are confident that Hero Vired’s unique offerings and industry exposure will be able to produce individuals with hireable skills required for the jobs of the future," he said.

Dana Doyle, director of MITx, said, MIT is “driven by a shared purpose: to make a better world through education, research, and innovation. We are excited to see MITx courses and MITx MicroMasters Programs being integrated into larger, specialized programs…that Hero Vired is launching for professionals in India."

As part of this undertaking, Hero Vired’s programs will integrate MITx MicroMasters® programmes to introduce knowledge and skills that are highly lucrative for the Indian job market and also provide a pathway to master's programs worldwide.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.