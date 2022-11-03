Higher secondary school GER improves; Uttar Pradesh sees sharpest rise in enrolment

In 2021-22, over 12.29 crore girls enrolled in primary to higher secondary showing an increase of 8.19 lakh compare to 2020-21. The Gender Parity Index (GPI) of GER shows the representation of females in school education is in line with representation of girls in population of corresponding age group. The GPI value at all level of school education are one or more implying more participation of girls in the school education.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}