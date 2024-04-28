Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024: HPBOSE likely to release Class 12 results by April 30 at hpbose.org. How to download
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the Class 12 Board in 2024 anytime soon on the official website hpbose.org. According to media reports, the HPBOSE will likely announce the results by April 30. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board will inform the students about the much-awaited board results a day before.