The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the Class 12 Board in 2024 anytime soon on the official website hpbose.org. According to media reports, the HPBOSE will likely announce the results by April 30. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board will inform the students about the much-awaited board results a day before. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per tradition, the HPBOSE will hold a press conference to declare the results of the Class 12th. The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details. After the press conference, the HPBOSE will activate the result links on the official website: hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2024: Documents needed to check the results Students can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE by entering their login credentials like roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) mentioned on the admit card.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2024: Step-by-Step guide to download the results Go to the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

Click on the HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 link available on the homepage

Enter the login credentials like roll number and DOB and submit

A new window will open, and your HP Board 12th Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Review the scorecard carefully

Download and take a printout for future reference Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2024: Minimum Passing Marks To be declared pass in the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 33% marks to be declared pass in the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th exams 2024.

The HPBOSE conducted the Board exams for Class 12 from March 1 to March 28, 2024. Approximately 1 lakh students appeared in the exams.

Last year, the HPBOSE announced the results of the Class 12 term-1 exams on January 2. As per HPBOSE records, a total of 104,363 students appeared for the exams. However, the HPBOSE declared the Class 12 term 2 resents on May 20, 2023. The overall pass rate for the HPBOSE 12th result in 2023 stood at 79.74%. As per HPBOSE norms, the final HP Board Class 12 result is determined on the basis of the student's performance in both terms.

