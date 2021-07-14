The results of Class 12 board exams have been declared in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The state board education declared that this year's pass percentage at 92.77.

Last year, 76.07 per cent students had cleared the exams.

Pushpender from Kullu secured 500 marks out of 500 and stood first while 31 students scored 99 per cent marks, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education said.

The result was prepared on the basis of the performance of students in Class 11, practicals, internal assessment, first and second term exams, pre-board exams and the English paper, which was taken by the board before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic this year, education board Chairman Dr S K Soni said.

A total of 1,00,799 students were evaluated this year.

Kerala: SSLC results declared

Kerala Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Wednesday announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams conducted earlier this year.

This year, the board has recorded a 99.47 per cent pass percentage with Kannur district scoring the highest pass percent at 99.85 per cent.

A total of 1,21,318 students secured Grade A in all subjects, with Malappuram district recording most number of students with A in all subjects.

As many as 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations, in 2947 centres across the state.

The state government canceled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

PKM HSS Edarikkpde in Malappuram district had 2076, the maximum number of students who wrote the examination this year.

The results of the Kerala SSLC 2021 exam results are available on official website kerala.nic.in. Results can also be checked through mobile app 'Saphalam' available at Google Play store.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.