Pushpender from Kullu secured 500 marks out of 500 and stood first while 31 students scored 99 per cent marks, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education said.
The result was prepared on the basis of the performance of students in Class 11, practicals, internal assessment, first and second term exams, pre-board exams and the English paper, which was taken by the board before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic this year, education board Chairman Dr S K Soni said.
A total of 1,00,799 students were evaluated this year.
Kerala: SSLC results declared
Kerala Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Wednesday announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams conducted earlier this year.
This year, the board has recorded a 99.47 per cent pass percentage with Kannur district scoring the highest pass percent at 99.85 per cent.