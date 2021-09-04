In the view of COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh government today announced that all schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to September 14. However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school.

It also said, for residential schools, SOPs issued by Education Department should be followed to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, from September 1, colleges in Himachal Pradesh re-opened after a gap of over five months. The colleges were closed by the state government on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Only those students were allowed to enter the colleges who followed the Covid protocol.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.