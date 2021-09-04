1 min read.Updated: 04 Sep 2021, 09:25 PM ISTLivemint
Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. It also said, for residential schools, SOPs issued by Education Department should be followed to contain the spread of the virus.
In the view of COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh government today announced that all schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to September 14. However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school.
It also said, for residential schools, SOPs issued by Education Department should be followed to contain the spread of the virus.